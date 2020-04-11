Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
William J. Mente

William J. Mente Notice
William J. Mente

Brown Deer - Born into Eternal Life on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at age 91. Loving husband and best friend of Helen (nee Engelbart) Mente. Devoted Dad of Karl Mente and Jill (David) Finger. Proud and loving grandpa of Anthony, Joseph and Randal Finger. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Bill was a proud Korean War Veteran. He retired from Sears after 38 years. Bill brought laughter and joy to everyone whose path he crossed.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 19, 2020
