William J. Mente
Brown Deer - Born into Eternal Life on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at age 91. Loving husband and best friend of Helen (nee Engelbart) Mente. Devoted Dad of Karl Mente and Jill (David) Finger. Proud and loving grandpa of Anthony, Joseph and Randal Finger. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Bill was a proud Korean War Veteran. He retired from Sears after 38 years. Bill brought laughter and joy to everyone whose path he crossed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 19, 2020