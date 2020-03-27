|
|
William J. Nowicki
Oak Creek - 1939 - 2020
Bill Nowicki peacefully passed away with family by his side on March 22, 2020 at the age of 80.
Beloved husband of Mary "Mitzi" for 59 blessed years. Cherished and proud Father of Pam (Jeff) Vytlacil, Billy, Debra (Dan) Natalizio and Gina (Neil) Matheson. Beloved Grandfather of Amanda (Corey), Brittni (Jimmy), Jeffery (Kaitlin), Tyler and Easton; and Great-Grandfather of Nathan and Andrew.
Bill was born in Cresco, Iowa and moved to South Milwaukee in 1940. He attended South Milwaukee High School, where he was a standout football player and track athlete. Bill continued his passion for sports in his adult life through his own participation and as a coach for his children's softball teams.
Bill was a Butcher and for many years, the co-owner of G&B Foods in Oak Creek. After G&B closed, he managed many meat departments throughout the area. Bill treated everyone who worked for him with respect, and if you were Bill's friend, he was forever in your corner. There was no end to the generosity he showed to family, friends and even strangers.
Bill met Mitzi in the 8th grade and he always said, "God sent me an angel". Their key to a strong marriage was to always have one another's back. They had a devoted, genuine and remarkable love story that was truly special and admired by many.
He will be remembered for his gentle soul, tireless work ethic, passion for sports and the love he had for his wife, family and friends.
We wish to extend our gratitude to the caring staff at the Heritage at Deer Creek Assisted Living Community for their compassionate care.
Due to the current health crisis, a "Celebration of Life" to honor Bill will be held at a later date. An announcement will be made, once the world is safe again. Please visit www.heritagefuneral.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020