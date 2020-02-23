|
William J. Pomes
Born to Eternal Life on February 20, 2020, at age 89. Devoted husband of Judith (nee Maloney) for 59 years. Loving father of Michael (Marsha) and James (Nancy) Pomes. Proud grandfather of Sarah, Jennifer, Matthew, Andrew, and Benjamin; and great-grandfather of Genevieve. Also loved by his siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Bill was a lifelong teacher and an Army veteran who served during the Korean War.
Memorial Gathering at ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS CHAPEL, 3800 N. 92nd St., on Friday, February 28, at 9:30AM until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30AM. Memorials appreciated to Boy Scout Troop 61 in care of Three Harbors Council.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020