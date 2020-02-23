Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS CHAPEL
3800 N. 92nd St
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS CHAPEL
3800 N. 92nd St
View Map

William J. Pomes

Add a Memory
William J. Pomes Notice
William J. Pomes

Born to Eternal Life on February 20, 2020, at age 89. Devoted husband of Judith (nee Maloney) for 59 years. Loving father of Michael (Marsha) and James (Nancy) Pomes. Proud grandfather of Sarah, Jennifer, Matthew, Andrew, and Benjamin; and great-grandfather of Genevieve. Also loved by his siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Bill was a lifelong teacher and an Army veteran who served during the Korean War.

Memorial Gathering at ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS CHAPEL, 3800 N. 92nd St., on Friday, February 28, at 9:30AM until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30AM. Memorials appreciated to Boy Scout Troop 61 in care of Three Harbors Council.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline