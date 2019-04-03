Services
William J. Rohrer Jr.

William J. Rohrer Jr. Notice
Rohrer, Jr. , William J. On March 26, 2019 William J. Rohrer, Jr, age 92, of Brookfield WI, formerly of Libertyville IL, was reunited with his beloved wife of 53 years. Bill was born in Evanston IL to Marie (Schulien) and William J. Rohrer, Sr. on May 12, 1926. Loving husband of the late Suzanne M. (McGill) Rohrer. Proud father of Mary Ellen (Robert) Wylie, Richard (Sonja Hutchinson) Rohrer, and Chuck (Ann) Rohrer; grandfather of Moses Wylie, and Willie, Sally, and Rosie Rohrer; brother of Catherine Fink, Jean Louis, and the late Robert Rohrer. The family welcomes friends and relatives to a reception celebrating Bill's life on Saturday April 6 at Klemmer's Banquet Center at 10401 W Oklahoma Ave in Milwaukee. Visitation 11:00 AM -12:30 PM followed by lunch and brief remarks. Internment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville IL. If desired, memorials may be made to at http://action.lung.org/goto/bill_rohrer , or by US Mail to The , 13100 W. Lisbon Road Suite 700, Brookfield WI 53005.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
