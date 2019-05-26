|
Schumaker, William J. "Bill" Called home to be with his beloved blessed mother, Mary and her son Jesus in the father's kingdom on February 9, 2019 at the age of 86. Bill was born in Oshkosh WI to the late Wm. Howard Schumaker and Margaret (nee Kronzer) Schumaker. He attended St. Robert grade school, Marquette High School, and after two years at Marquette University he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Air Force serving during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home to marry his college sweetheart, Margaret Ann (Meg) Baumgartner and graduate from Marquette. Meg blessed him with 5 children, the joys of his life: Susan Schumaker, Broomfield, Co. Therese (Marty) Sadlo, Firestone, Co. William R. (Beth) Schumaker, Mequon WI, Thomas Schumaker, Palm Harbor, FL. And James (Angela) Schumaker Parkland, FL. They in turn gave him his beloved 13 Grandchildren: Jonathan, Jarrett, Nicholas, Spenser, Graeden, Alexander, Matthew, Andrew, Marina, Timothy, Emma, Ethan and Blake, followed with his 5 great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his brother Fred, his wife Meg and his two cherished friends, Judy Werner and Betty O'Keefe. He is survived by his brother Tom, Pewaukee and sisters' Barbara (Tom) Roncke, Brookfield, Margie (Tom) Hutnik, Ladysmith and by many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bill loved all sports with season tickets to Brewers, Marquette U. and Packers Football. He loved all music and played the piano. The most important feature of Bill's life was his unwavering Catholic Faith. He was a Eucharistic minister, a member of the Sacred Heart League, a member of Pere Marquette Knights of Columbus Council 524, a Knights of Columbus 4th degree member and a member of the Holy Name Society. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis Seminary (3257 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis WI, 53235) would be greatly appreciated. Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee) on Friday, June 14 at 11:00 AM. Private inurnment for family at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019