William J. Welch
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Welch

Hales Corners - William John Welch, 92, born in Milwaukee on March 15, 1928 to Richard and Emma Welch. Called to heaven on April 26, 2020. Retired from Allis Chalmers and his family run business, Realistic Press and Advertising. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane (nee Falk) and his brother Robert. Dearly missed by his children Michael (the late Kaaren), Vicki Conte, Jeffrey (Tonni) and Joseph (Jennifer), as well as his loving grandchildren Sara (Ben), Jim, Ted (Lisa) and Andrea Conte, Kacey and Sam Welch, 7 beautiful great grandchildren, other relatives and friends, and his faithful dog, Marley. William was a devout Catholic and a proud member of St. Stanislaus Oratory in Milwaukee. He will be missed by his church family, including Canon Jayr, and his faithful friends, Annette, Carol and Joan. His infectious laugh, jovial spirit, unwavering faith, and wholehearted love will be remembered always. Thanks to the staff of Park Hills West, and Seasons Hospice, for their care. Memorials can be offered in his name to St. Stanislaus Oratory at at 524 Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204. A celebration of William's life will be held at a later date when others are able to gather with his family and celebrate.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
April 30, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved