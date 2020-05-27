William J. WelchHales Corners - William John Welch, 92, born in Milwaukee on March 15, 1928 to Richard and Emma Welch. Called to heaven on April 26, 2020. Retired from Allis Chalmers and his family run business, Realistic Press and Advertising. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane (nee Falk) and his brother Robert. Dearly missed by his children Michael (the late Kaaren), Vicki Conte, Jeffrey (Tonni) and Joseph (Jennifer), as well as his loving grandchildren Sara (Ben), Jim, Ted (Lisa) and Andrea Conte, Kacey and Sam Welch, 7 beautiful great grandchildren, other relatives and friends, and his faithful dog, Marley. William was a devout Catholic and a proud member of St. Stanislaus Oratory in Milwaukee. He will be missed by his church family, including Canon Jayr, and his faithful friends, Annette, Carol and Joan. His infectious laugh, jovial spirit, unwavering faith, and wholehearted love will be remembered always. Thanks to the staff of Park Hills West, and Seasons Hospice, for their care. Memorials can be offered in his name to St. Stanislaus Oratory at at 524 Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204. A celebration of William's life will be held at a later date when others are able to gather with his family and celebrate.