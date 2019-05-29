|
Willis, William J. William J. Willis, 91, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1927 in Rhinelander, WI to Ray and Grace (Miller). He received his law degree in 1952 and worked at Foley and Lardner (partner 1961) in Milwaukee for 35 fulfilling years. On June 13th, 1949, he married Doris Mae Albert. They raised five children; Nancy, Sarah, David, Rebecca, and Deborah. William (Bill) is well know for his integrity, honesty, dedication to his family and giving back to the community. Friends and family will miss his wit and humor. After retirement, Bill and Doris ran a themed summer camp for their grandchildren with a wide variety of activities for 20 years at their home near Wautoma, WI. Bill was on the board of directors of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Chapter, 1960-1987, and on the board of directors of Fairhaven Corporation, 1960-1987. He and Doris also supported the Waismen Center in Madison, the Eisenhower Center of Milwaukee, and the Kemp Field Station of Woodruff. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Ray, and his mother, Grace. He is survived by his wife Doris and his five children, Nancy, Sarah (Steve), David (Liz), Rebecca (Kirk) and Deborah, 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, his brother James (Nancy), brother-in-law Gene (Aileen), and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 30th, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Fairhaven Retirement Community, 435 Starin Rd, Whitewater WI, 98261. Donations in his memory may be made to the Waismen Center. Cards may be sent to Doris Willis, 435 Starin Rd Apt 120D, Whitewater, WI 98261.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019