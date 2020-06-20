William Jack KilvingerAge 81, joined his family and friends in heaven June 16, 2020.He served in the United States Army and a member of the Painters Union since its inception. He lived in Las Vegas for 30+ years and was an avid gambler enjoying Keno and Horse Racing.Beloved husband of the late Judith Kilvinger, father of Denise, Craig, and Jason (Sabrina). Grandfather of Nicole, Alyssa, Clarisse, and California. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation on Friday, June 26th at the funeral home from 10 AM until a Memorial Service at 11 AM. Final rest Southern WI Vet. Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.