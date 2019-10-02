|
William Jackson-Burnett
Born on September 6, 1947 and entered into eternal life on September 24, 2019 at the age of 72 after a long struggle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by his surviving brother and sisters, children, and grandchildren. The family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care he received at Clement J Zablocki VA Medical Center. A private family service and burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. A detailed obituary may be found on the Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home website at SchramkaFuneralHome.com
