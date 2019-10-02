Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jackson-Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Jackson-Burnett


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Jackson-Burnett Notice
William Jackson-Burnett

Born on September 6, 1947 and entered into eternal life on September 24, 2019 at the age of 72 after a long struggle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by his surviving brother and sisters, children, and grandchildren. The family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care he received at Clement J Zablocki VA Medical Center. A private family service and burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. A detailed obituary may be found on the Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home website at SchramkaFuneralHome.com

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline