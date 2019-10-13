Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:15 PM
at the Funeral Home
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
at the Funeral Home
William James "Bill" Rauth

William James "Bill" Rauth
William James "Bill" Rauth

Fort Atkinson - Began his journey home on October 10, 2019. Age 88. Husband of the late Joyce. Beloved father of William (Jayne) Underwood-Rauth, Michael Rauth, Diane (Curt) Coyle, Russ (Lori) Rauth, and Bruce Rauth. Proud grandfather of Jodie, Mariah (Bryce), Allen, Ashlee, Keegan, Quinn, Patrick, Kayla, and Ryan. Great-grandfather of Eden and Zaylee. Brother of Joan Olks and the late Robert Rauth. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 11:30-1:15PM. Service at 1:30 PM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park. A special thank you for the extraordinary care given to him by Blackhawk Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice.

Bill and his brother, Bob, owned and operated Rauth Auto Salvage in West Allis, WI for approximately 40 years. Bill worked hard and was very proud of their business. Bill enjoyed deer hunting in the Northwoods, fishing, and lake life. He was a member of the Lake Tichigan Lions Club and the Moose Lodge, and loved to play Sheepshead and golf. Bill was a very proud father and grandfather, and loved spending time with his family.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
jsonline