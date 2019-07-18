Resources
McGair, Jr., William Jeremiah Born to Eternal Life on July 15, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Wojcik). Devoted father of Jeremiah, Sarah, and Matthew (Angel Stanley). Proud grandfather of Prince and Jordan. Eldest brother of Joseph, James, Marcia, Marilyn, Marion, Robert, and Thomas. Preceded in death by his beloved parents William and Rita. William worked at the Mukwonago School District as a guidance counselor from 1972 to 2009. He served as Department Chair at Mukwonago High School until his retirement. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6 PM until 8 PM. Visitation will continue at St. Sebastian Catholic Parish, 5400 W. Washington Blvd. on Saturday, July 20 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or to the Southern Poverty Law Center are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2019
