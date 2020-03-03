Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
William John
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
William "Bill" John

Whitefish Bay - William "Bill" John passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Francine (Nee Rickel) for 36 years. Loving father of Michelle (Benjamin) Olson. Stepfather of Scott (Jill) Lazovik, Kevin (Ginger) Lazovik. Proud Popso of 12 grandchildren: Jackson, Vivian, Benjamin, Truman, Caroline, Annabelle, Graham, Evie, Harris, Brooklyn, Dawson and Margot. Dear brother of Kimberly Ann (Rick) Taylor. Bill was proceeded in death by his Father William Gustav Carlson, Adoptive Father William Nelson John Jr. and Mother Joan Roberta John (Nee Wunder).

Lifelong and much loved shop teacher in the Whitefish Bay School District and long-time Whitefish Bay resident. This well-known handyman spent numerous hours volunteering at Eastbrook Church where he was a long-time member. Loved his fur-baby Mazey, telling countless jokes, playing weekly racquetball games, "putzing" around the house, watching sports of all kinds, and striking up a conversation with anyone in ear shot.

Life Celebration will be on Saturday, March 7th from 2-5PM at the Feerick Funeral Home 2025 E. Capitol Drive Shorewood, WI 53211. Dress casual. Light food and drinks will be available.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eastbrook Church 5385 N Green Bay Ave Milwaukee, WI 53209 or contact the church office at [email protected] or call 414-228-5220

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
