Buggy, William John, MD Was re-united with his beloved wife Jackie on Friday morning, August 16, 2019 at 95 years of age. He was born on June 8, 1924 in Blue Earth, Minnesota, the son of Bernard and Helen Buggy. Preceded in death by his father when Bill was only 7, his sister Barbara, mother Helen and stepfather Howard Essler. He attended the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN and the University of Minnesota Medical School with graduation in 1947. Service in the Navy followed with a return to Milwaukee for a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at St. Joseph Hospital. He had a busy and rewarding practice in Milwaukee, delivering nearly 10,000 babies over his nearly 40 year career. During his residency he was captivated by Jacqueline Boudreau, a beautiful Marquette University nursing student. They married in 1950 and remained together for almost 68 more years. Jackie died after a long illness on March 11, 2018. Wonderful and beloved father of Brian (Ellen) Buggy, Mequon, WI; Mark Buggy, Tucson, AZ; Kevin (Peggy) Buggy, Reno, NV; Steven Buggy, Phoenix, AZ; Jon (Cathy) Buggy, Minnetonka, MN; JoAnn (Tom) Berk, Grafton, WI; Amy (Jim) Rex, Greenville, SC; Timothy (Kathy) Buggy, Denver, CO. Grandfather of Christopher and Michael Buggy; Lindsay and Erin Buggy; Emily, Laura and Patrick Buggy; Kevin, Ryan, Kelley and Daniel Berk; Jessica, James and Jared Rex; Declan Buggy. Great-grandfather of Cameron and Ella Schulze. Bill was a husband, father and physician of seemingly endless energy and optimism. He loved his wife and family most of all, but he was devoted to his profession as an obstetrician and gynecologist. He considered himself fortunate and blessed to be present at the joyful beginning of thousands of new lives. He was Chief of Staff at St. Joseph Hospital and a dedicated teacher of many medical students and residents in Obstetrics and Gynecology. A member of Westmoor Country Club for almost 60 years, he and Jackie enjoyed golf, tennis and time with their many friends. After retirement, they spent 18 active and glorious winters in Savannah, GA with other snowbirds. Although already deeply missed, there is comfort knowing that he is now at peace and re-united with the woman he loved so deeply for so long. A visitation for Bill will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 5-8 PM at the Becker-Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Avenue, Brookfield, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Glenview Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI. Entombment will follow immediately at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to: St. Jude the Apostle Grade School, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School or Marquette University High School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019