Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
in Waukesha
1950 - 2020
William John Phillips passed away at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina on January 8, 2020 at the age of 69. Born in Milwaukee February 3, 1950 the son of Robert and Cecilia (nee de Ranitz) Phillips. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (nee Sherosky) Phillips for 51 years; loving father of Jeffrey and Andrea (nee Pribbernow); proud grandfather of Cameron, Nolan and Ethan; brothers Roger and Earl, and his sister Jan. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Cecelia (de Ranitz) Phillips, brothers Jim, Dennis, Bob and sister Jean.

William was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Carolina Mudcats. Enjoyed his boxer dogs and loved a good pizza. He would always provide a helping hand to family and friends. He was a huge supporter of our military and enjoyed watching 4th of July parades.

A celebration of Williams life will be held by the family in Waukesha on January 24 11am-2pm. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee Wisconsin at a later date.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
