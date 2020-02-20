Resources
William John Reidy Jr. Notice
Wauwatosa - Age 76, Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Brother of Jim (Patty) Reidy, Larry (Pam) Reidy, and Kevin Reidy. Uncle to Billy (Kristen) and Patrick (Anne) Reidy. Great Uncle to Kinzey, Jakob, and Will Reidy. Bill was a long time and valued employee at Western States Envelope. His passion in life was golf and he loved to play many different courses around the country. He was also a local member at Currie Park and NagaWaukee golf courses.

Visitation is at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27th from 4 to 6 p.m. Food and beverage to celebrate Bill's life will be available during the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Luther Manor Nursing Home in Wauwatosa, WI would be appreciated. A special thank you to the Luther Manor staff who took great care of Bill for the past 2 years, and to the Luther Manor Hospice staff who provided comfort and care for him during the final months of his life.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020
