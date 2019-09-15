|
William Joseph Shaw, Jr. "Joe"
Milwaukee - Joe died peacefully on September 6, 2019, weeks before his 93rd birthday. Beloved husband of Terri Shaw, who preceded him in death in April 2019. Devoted father of sons Dave Shaw (Ishara), Jack Shaw (Mindy), and Tim Shaw (Cathy) and daughters Susan Moller (Jack), Pam Mueller (Dan), and Mary Beth Sheehan (Harry). Doting grandfather of Katie, Sarah, Elizabeth, Jack, Sophie, Julia, Alex, Will, and Jessica. Son of William and Kathryn Shaw, with siblings Jim, Mary Ann, and Jeanne. Joe grew up near Farrar, IA, a place he carried in his heart all of his days. His college education was interrupted when he was called to serve in the US Army in Korea. Afterward, Joe earned his B.S. degree in engineering from Iowa State University, but was called again to serve; this time in the US Army Corps of Engineers in Newfoundland. There, Joe met Terri, a US Air Force nurse. After their military service, Joe and Terri married in 1955 and he joined Caterpillar Tractor Co. as an engineer. During Joe's long career with Caterpillar, Joe and Terri first lived in Peoria, were transferred to Cleveland, and then returned to Peoria for over 35 cherished years. In Peoria, Joe was an active volunteer at Holy Family school and Bergan and Spalding high schools. After retirement, Joe and Terri relocated to Glendale, WI to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed parish activities and spending time with family and new friends. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 3:30pm until the Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00pm, all at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point, WI. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. Memorials made be made in Joe Shaw's name to the small country church the Shaw family has attended since 1875: Holy Cross Catholic Church, 12704 NE 98th Street, Maxwell, IA 50161. The Shaw family is deeply grateful to Dr. William Hall, MD for the compassionate care he provided to Joe over the past decade. Also, the family thanks Horizon's Lawlis Family Hospice staff for the incredible care they provided during Joe's final days.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019