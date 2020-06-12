William K. "Bill" WagnerOak Creek - Born to eternal life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, age 80 years. Loving husband for 54 years to Elizabeth "Betty" Wagner. Beloved dad of Tim (Shelly) Wagner. Proud grandpa of Jackson and Bennett. Dear brother of Robert (Carol) Wagner, the late David (Camille) and the late Gerald (Joan) Wagner. Brother-in-law of Michael (Nancy) Kabacinski, the late Joseph and the late John Kabacinski. Dearest friend of Jan Dinauer. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.Bill was an organist for 68 years the last 35 plus years with St. Stephen Catholic Church where he also was active an active in the choir and member of the Knight of Columbus. Also he was an elementary school teacher with MPS for 35 years and retired from Lowell Elementary.Visitation on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 9-10:45 AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1441 W. Oakwood Rd., Oak Creek. Private Mass to follow, please see funeral home obituary for streaming details. Private inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's memory can be made to the St. Stephen Church Bell Tower Fund.