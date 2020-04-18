|
|
Fr. William Kelly
Fr. Kelly was a member of the St. Camillus Jesuit community and was called to Eternal Life on April 16, 2020. He was 96 years old and a member of the Society of Jesus for 78 years. He received his Master's Degree in Latin from St. Louis University, a Licentiate in Theology from St. Mary's College in Kansas, and a Doctorate in Sacred Theology from the Catholic University of Paris in Paris, France. He started teaching at Marquette University in 1961 and continued until 2000. He served as Chairman of the Theology Department from 1978 to 1985. He became well known to Marquette's Men's Basketball fans because he served as the Chaplin for the team for 31 years. He was honored to have the local chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians named after him.
Fr. Kelly was born in Chicago on February 10, 1924. He attended Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie Du Chien , WI, graduating from there in 1941. From there he entered the Jesuits on August 17, 1941. He was ordained a priest on June 16, 1954 at St. Mary's College, St. Mary's, Kansas.
He is survived by a brother, Edward, in South Cloud, Florida and a sister, Maureen Bransfield, in River Forest, IL, and many nieces and nephews plus thousands of Marquette Basketball fans.
A celebration of Fr. Kelly's life will take place at a later date when his many friends can gather.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020