William Kenneth "Kenny" PowellMenomonee Falls - William Kenneth Powell "Kenny" age 86 years, of Menomonee Falls. Found his voice on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Rappl) for 64 years. Loving father of Linda (Jeff) Albrecht, Carol (Greg) Dittrich, Mary (Todd) Franklin and Diane (Kyle) Polster. Proud Papa of Stephanie (Michael) Korn, Andy Albrecht, Garrett Dittrich, Kelsey Dittrich, Jacob (Brittany) Franklin, Rebecca Franklin, Bryn Polster and Dylan Polster. Great Papa of Chase. Further survived by brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. Private Services will be held with burial at St. Anthony Cemetery, Menomonee Falls.The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Grace Commons in Menomonee Falls and the nurses and doctors at Froedtert Menomonee Falls for their loving care.Please refer to funeral home website for complete obituary.