William Kosloske
Of Oak Creek, peacefully passed away at home on Sept. 20th at the age of 86. Went to join his wife Arlene and grandson Danny Dretzka in heaven. The best dad ever to Debra (Dave) Dretzka, Michael (Cheryl) and Gregory. Proud grandpa of Chad (Rachel) and Wade. Great grandpa of Cassie, Miranda, Abby, RJ and Brianna. Great great grandpa of Maysin and Kaydin. Brother to the late Virginia (late Leroy) Bohn, Elaine (late Cyril) Scott, the late Eugene (Irene) Kosloske, Elsie (Ervin) Dominski, James (Jackie) Kosloske, Barbara (Larry) Otto and Jeffrey (Judy) Kosloske. Further survived by many other family and friends and special friend Carol (late John) Tabor.
Special Thank You to Dr. Haider, nurses and staff at Aurora Cancer Care and hospice nurses Lindsey and Jill for their compassionate care of Bill. Per Bill's wishes private services will be held. Condolences sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019