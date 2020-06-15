William L. "Bill" Butterbrodt
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. Age 71. Beloved husband for 43 years of Georgianna (nee Curtis). Dear father of Jake (Sharon Smith) Butterbrodt. Dear brother of Carol Chaffee, Nancy O'Neil and Robert (Mary Lou) Butterbrodt. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Henrietta Butterbrodt; and his sister, Mary Lou Lambert.
Bill was a veteran of the US Marines serving during The Vietnam War and retired from Hennes Trucking.
Private Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Association in care of www.uwhealth.org/pcrfund or the Elmbrook Humane Society appreciated. A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held at a later date. Please check the Schmidt and Bartelt website for future updates.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.