William L. "Bill" Butterbrodt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. "Bill" Butterbrodt

Brookfield - Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. Age 71. Beloved husband for 43 years of Georgianna (nee Curtis). Dear father of Jake (Sharon Smith) Butterbrodt. Dear brother of Carol Chaffee, Nancy O'Neil and Robert (Mary Lou) Butterbrodt. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Henrietta Butterbrodt; and his sister, Mary Lou Lambert.

Bill was a veteran of the US Marines serving during The Vietnam War and retired from Hennes Trucking.

Private Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Association in care of www.uwhealth.org/pcrfund or the Elmbrook Humane Society appreciated. A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held at a later date. Please check the Schmidt and Bartelt website for future updates.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved