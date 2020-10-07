1/1
William L. "Bill" Dahms
William L. "Bill" Dahms

Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, age 83. Caring husband of Yelena. Proud dad of Michael (Louise), Steve, Patrick, Shari (Jeff) and Tatyana (Andrew). Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, October 11, 2020, 2-3PM. Funeral Service at 3PM. Live streaming will be available on the Krause Funeral Home website. Burial will be held privately in Plover, WI.

Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
OCT
11
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
