William L. Lawrence Notice
Lawrence, William L. Age 94 yrs. May 20, 2019. Beloved father of Reginald (Frances) Lawrence, Ronald (Lillian) Lawrence, William II (Arlene) Lawrence, Rodney Lawrence and Cheryl Watkins. He was preceded in death by wife Ruby Lawrence and son Richard Lawrence. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren, 20 great-great-grand children and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1PM at St. Mark AME Church 1616 W. Atkinson Ave. Visitation Tuesday 12 Noon at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2019
