Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
William "Bill" Lazarski


1946 - 2019
William "Bill" Lazarski Notice
Lazarski, William "Bill" Called home to the Lord on July 10, 2019 at age 73. Loving husband of Sue (nee Liebmann). Loving dad of William "Billy" and Kathra "Sis" (Rich) Conrad. Admired step-dad of Carie (Dan) Wolff, Tim (Lila) Kirkpatrick, and Kris (Dennis) Kaebisch. Further survived and will be missed by 10 grandchildren, siblings, additional family and many friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, July 21 from 1-3:45pm. Memorial service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
