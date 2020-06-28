William Luckey M.D.River Hills - Entered eternal life Tuesday, June 23, 2020 reuniting with his beloved wife Jeannette (nee Vitucci) at the age of 88. He was the loving and devoted father of Robert Luckey. Dear brother-in-law of Gordie and Bernice Boucher and James Vitucci. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, associates and many good and dear friends.Dr. Luckey was a graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine dedicating 50 years of his life serving his fellow man as both a Psychiatrist and a Radiologist.Visitation Monday, June 29 at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7301 W. Nash Street, from 11:00 am until 11:45 am, with Funeral Services at 12:00 pm. Private burial to follow.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dr. William Luckey's name may be directed to the Fisher House, 5000 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee 53295.