William Luckey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Luckey M.D.

River Hills - Entered eternal life Tuesday, June 23, 2020 reuniting with his beloved wife Jeannette (nee Vitucci) at the age of 88. He was the loving and devoted father of Robert Luckey. Dear brother-in-law of Gordie and Bernice Boucher and James Vitucci. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, associates and many good and dear friends.

Dr. Luckey was a graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine dedicating 50 years of his life serving his fellow man as both a Psychiatrist and a Radiologist.

Visitation Monday, June 29 at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7301 W. Nash Street, from 11:00 am until 11:45 am, with Funeral Services at 12:00 pm. Private burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dr. William Luckey's name may be directed to the Fisher House, 5000 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee 53295.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 26, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rebecca Vana
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved