William Ludwig "Bill" Vaitl
Age 85 years, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born February 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ludwig and Julianna (nee Schmuck) Vaitl.
Beloved husband of Barbara L. (nee Pitt) for 63 years. Loving Dad of Laura Ciletti, Amy (Paul) Farrow and Valerie (William) Pritchard. Grandpa of Ryan (Mary) Rasmussen, Krista (Joshua) Schreiner, Michael Rasmussen, Andrew (Sara) Farrow, Jarod Farrow, Joshua Pritchard and Zachariah Pritchard. Great-Grandpa of William and Benjamin Schreiner and Madeline and Liam Rasmussen. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, brother Carl Vaitl and sister Julie Gruber. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, his sisters-in-law Eileen Vaitl and Sue Pitt.
Bill graduated from Washington H.S. where he was honored as Prom King Senior year & UW-Madison with a B.S. in Agriculture. After proudly serving in the U.S. Army in Regensburg, Germany with the 11th Armored Cavalry, he worked for General Mills for 4 years, then in various financial management positions ending as Assistant Treasurer at Allis Chalmers for 38 years. He was the "last one to turn off the lights" in 1999. He was active on the board of the Lutheran Home Foundation, Pommern Verein Freistadt (German Club), OFC Men's Lunch Group and the Parent Teacher Organization. As a member of Brookfield Lutheran Church he was a part of the Elders, Dartball Team, Golf Fellowship, AAL/Thrivent local chapter and the "Walkers". He was at the President/Chair of almost all of the groups previously listed. Bill loved to organize social events!
Bill enjoyed activities with Barb, his college sweetheart, such as bridge, gourmet club, gardening, golf, reading, creating bible studies and playing sheepshead with family. Together they enjoyed world travel, attending Army Frugal Frau reunions, road trips to visit relatives and many Badger, Brewer & Packer games.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at BROOKFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 18500 W. Burleigh Road, from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park will be held on January 27, 2020. Friends are welcome to join in procession, leaving Harder Funeral Home on Capitol Drive at 10:00 AM.
Memorials honoring Bill to Brookfield Lutheran Church are appreciated. A special thank you to the Nurses and Staff of the Neuroscience ICU at Froedtert Hospital for their loving care of not only Bill but his entire family!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020