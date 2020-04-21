|
William "Bill" M. Barleben
Oak Creek - Age 70. Passed away peacefully at home on April 5th, 2020. Beloved father of Christie Bryant and Michael (Christine) Barleben. Proud grandfather of Selina, Anthony, Brooke, Daniel, and Jonathan. Dear brother of Robert (Patricia) and Susan. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Dolores. Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020