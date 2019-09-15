|
|
William M. "Willie" Gardner
Milwaukee - Age 64, was born to Eternal Life on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Loving father of Lauren Esarey (David) of Jacksonville, FL., and soulmate of Laurie Richter for 21 years. Beloved son of the late William & Catherine Gardner, brother of Virginia "Ginny" Ebert (Wayne), and Leon Gardner (Linda); uncle to Andrew Ebert (Jamaica), Sarah Gardner, Shaun Ebert (Cathy Shaw), William N. Gardner, Michael Gardner, and Doreen Ebert; great-uncle to 2 nieces and 3 nephews.
Also survived by Nancy Richter, Laurie's mother; special lifelong friends, Kevin Connell (Cindy), Mark LePine (Sheri), Bob Lesczynski, Al Outcelt (Adele), Butch Pampuch (JoAnn), Dave Walczak (Diane) & Steve Wolf (Carol) along with many other friends and relatives.
Willie graduated from Notre Dame H.S., UWM, and was a City of Milwaukee Retiree.
Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019, at our Lady of Divine Providence (St. Casimir Site, 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee, WI 53212) from 9:00 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the , Our Lady of Divine Providence, or Zilber Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019