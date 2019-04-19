|
Harland, William "Bill" M. A longtime Waukesha resident died on April 16, 2019 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 85. He was born in Springfield, MO in 1934 the son of Willard and Myrtle (nee Jones) Harland. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and on Aug. 13, 1955 he married Nancy Pfeil at St. Matthias Episcopal Church. Bill led a successful career in sales and manufacturing working for Butler Bin and starting his own company WHM Systems. Bill was an active member of St. Matthias Episcopal Church, enjoyed volunteering at the Waukesha County Historical Society and playing baseball with the Land O' Lakes baseball league. He was the builder of his family, builder of toys and furniture, builder of gifts for the church and heirloom pieces that will help us remember him for generations. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy, his son Dr. Russell (Lori) Harland and daughter, Robin (Kevin) Vought, his grandchildren, Carrie (Mark) Donnell, Daniel (Bridget) Harland, Elizabeth (Ryan) Elkins, Thomas (Melissa) Harland, Madeline (Bryce) Jenney, Michael (Emily) Harland, James (Jayme) Vought and Corissa Vought and 10 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation on Tues., April 23rd from 11AM until the 1PM funeral service at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 111 E. Main Street, Waukesha, WI 53186. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthias Episcopal Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019