Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Rita's Church
4339 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Rita's Church
4339 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI
William M. "Bill" Stevens


1969 - 2019
William M. "Bill" Stevens
William "Bill" M. Stevens

Salem - February 22, 1969 - October 18, 2019

(Formerly of Racine) William "Bill" McGarry Stevens, age 50, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic automobile accident in Costa Rica on Friday, October 18, 2019. Bill and Cyndi, his beloved wife of nearly 30 years, were on vacation with 3 other couples when the taxi they were in was struck by an intoxicated truck driver. He was Owner of Custom Express, an agent for Freight Force in Milwaukee - providing local airfreight and delivery services.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his beautiful daughters, Victoria and Paige; sisters, Margaret "Meg" (Shane) Stevens Ladner and Courtney Stevens Chiapetta; mother-in-law, Henrietta Falendysz; brothers-in-law, Gary (Cindy) Falendysz, Gene (Sue) Falendysz, Greg Falendysz, and Tim Falendysz Preceded in death by his father Roger and mother Elizabeth; father-in-law, Eugene L. Falendysz Sr., and entered into eternal life with his friends, Andrew and Jennifer Niemiec, as a result of the accident.

A visitation celebrating Bill's life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 12:00 at Draeger- Langendorf Funeral Home. Just as Bill would like it, wear your Packer gear or green and gold. Remember, it is not Brewers season, so no baseball gear. We will end visitation at 3:00 so everyone can head to a local bar for a Packer Party in Bill's honor. Guests may donate drinks or appetizers for the party upon arrival. A short visitation beginning at 9:30 am followed by Memorial Mass at 10:30 am will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at Saint Rita's Church (4339 Douglas Avenue in Racine) and a reception will follow.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD RACINE, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
