William "Bill" M. Stevens
Salem - February 22, 1969 - October 18, 2019
(Formerly of Racine) William "Bill" McGarry Stevens, age 50, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic automobile accident in Costa Rica on Friday, October 18, 2019. Bill and Cyndi, his beloved wife of nearly 30 years, were on vacation with 3 other couples when the taxi they were in was struck by an intoxicated truck driver. He was Owner of Custom Express, an agent for Freight Force in Milwaukee - providing local airfreight and delivery services.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his beautiful daughters, Victoria and Paige; sisters, Margaret "Meg" (Shane) Stevens Ladner and Courtney Stevens Chiapetta; mother-in-law, Henrietta Falendysz; brothers-in-law, Gary (Cindy) Falendysz, Gene (Sue) Falendysz, Greg Falendysz, and Tim Falendysz Preceded in death by his father Roger and mother Elizabeth; father-in-law, Eugene L. Falendysz Sr., and entered into eternal life with his friends, Andrew and Jennifer Niemiec, as a result of the accident.
A visitation celebrating Bill's life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 12:00 at Draeger- Langendorf Funeral Home. Just as Bill would like it, wear your Packer gear or green and gold. Remember, it is not Brewers season, so no baseball gear. We will end visitation at 3:00 so everyone can head to a local bar for a Packer Party in Bill's honor. Guests may donate drinks or appetizers for the party upon arrival. A short visitation beginning at 9:30 am followed by Memorial Mass at 10:30 am will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at Saint Rita's Church (4339 Douglas Avenue in Racine) and a reception will follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019