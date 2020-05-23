William M. Thorn
William M. Thorn

Born to Eternal Life on Fri., May 22, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Loving father of Daniel (Jenny) Thorn, Sandra (Ryan) Garbrecht and Kathleen (Leo) Anderson. Cherished grandfather of Sara, Jon, Paul, Nicholas, Samantha, Zachary and Matthew. Great-grandfather of Grant, Daniel and Bella. Dear brother of Francis (Dorothy) Thorn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brothers James (Ruth) and Ernest (Pat).

Bill was a proud 4th degree with the Knights of Columbus Council #4240.

A public visitation and memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Butler.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
