William Mack
Sturgeon Bay - William "Bill" Mack, 88 years of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Bill was born March 28, 1932 in Milwaukee the son of the late Perry E. and Constance (Miller) Mack. For a bit of history, Bill's father was one of the founding members of the original Harley Davidson company and 1903 racing team and was an original rider/racer and their chief engineer. He would later start his own motorcycle company, Mack motorcycles in the early 1900's. After graduating from Washington High School in 1950, Bill received his bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1954. He served in the Signal Corps of the United States Army in Germany from 1955 to 1957. After his military service, he returned to Milwaukee working with Wisconsin Electric Power in the rate department. In 1961, he accepted a position with Wisconsin National Bank as programmer.He retired from Wisconsin National Bank as Systems Manager in 1981.
Bill bought and built on his first Door County property at Whitefish Bay in 1958. When he fully retired in 1981, he bought and moved to his second home on Salona Road and lived there four to five years until he moved to his home on Memorial Drive.
Stamp collecting was truly a love of his life. He enjoyed sailing his sailboat until the waters near his home became too low for access. Bill liked to bowl, play chess and bridge.
He fondly remembered his four cousins, Irene (John) Foster, Dorothy Miller, Barbara Zillmer and Shirley Kynaston.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel with Fr. Bob Stegmann officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery columbarium. Those attending are required to wear facemasks and social distance. Limits on seating will be for the first 20 people. Military honors will be held outside following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial would be appreciated to the University of Wisconsin for Door County students (US Bank Lock Box 78807, Attn: William C. Mack Scholarship Fund, Milwaukee WI 53278-0807).
In lieu of flowers, memorial would be appreciated to the University of Wisconsin for Door County students (US Bank Lock Box 78807, Attn: William C. Mack Scholarship Fund, Milwaukee WI 53278-0807).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.