|
|
William Majeskie
Pewaukee - Bill Majeskie, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully at home with his family on December 23, 2019 at the age of 86. He was a lifelong resident of the Brookfield and Pewaukee area.
Bill returned to the area after being honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict. He then began his long career in the water well drilling business where he became an expert for several companies over a period of nearly 50 years. Bill was actively involved in the Land O' Lakes baseball organization as a player, manager and director for over 60 years. Throughout his baseball career he was an All Star, won several Grand Championships and earned Lifelong Service awards for the Brookfield team. He was voted into the Land O' Lakes Hall of Fame in 2000.
Bill was an avid golfer and Packer fan. He was also a devoted member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Brookfield for more than 30 years before moving to Pewaukee and joining Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
His love of family extended well beyond his own seven children. As the third youngest of twelve siblings, Bill took great pride in his close and large extended family of brothers/sisters-in-law and some 67 nieces and nephews. He was always there and could be counted on to help and support whenever needed. Bill's legacy of caring, loyal friendship and love will live on.
Bill will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Jean (nee Ramaker); children Kelly (Stefani), Kori (Gary), Kirk (Theresa), Mike (Carol), Kim Schwartz (Rick), Kris Renzaglia (Mike) and Billy (Sarah), and also by his surviving sisters; Gerry Miner, Sister Michael Majeskie and Rosemary Travers (Hank). He will also be missed by his grandchildren; Amy (Barry), Jonathan (Richelle), Mackenzie, Michael (Brittani), Katie, Kara Haynes (Jason), JR Pape (Jenny), Daniel (Jessica), Sam (Caitlan), Sydney, Antonio, Taylor, Samantha, Kate, Easton, Tyler, Dylan, Mia and Jack, as well great grandchildren; Cecilia, Aubrey, Kelleigh, Jaxon, Sarah Grace and Aaron.
He was preceded in death by his parents Laurence and Mary (nee Nettesheim) Majeskie, his first wife JoAnn (nee Kleist), brothers Robert, "Romie", "Skip" and George, sisters "Dolly", "Pat", "Aggie" and "Petie".
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28 beginning at 9:30AM until 11:45AM at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at NOON. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, can be made in his name to the Brookfield Bulldogs Baseball Club, 420 Majeskie Dr., Pewaukee, WI 53072.
Thanks to all the doctors and nurses at ProHealth Care Cancer Center, with special acknowledgment to the wonderful care by Dr. Laura Raftery and her staff. In addition, special thanks to the ProHealth Home Hospice team.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019