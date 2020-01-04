|
|
William "Bill" McGehee Jr.
Oak Creek - Entered into Heaven on January 3, 2020 to meet our Lord Jesus. Lovingly survived by his sister Patti McGehee. He is the beloved son of the late Alice and William Sr. McGehee. He fought his cancer but in the end he prayed and knew he would be going home to God's arms.
Bill had a strong faith and liked to read in the Bible daily. He was a giving person and enjoyed listening to music and watching football. His favorite teams, the Vikings and the Chicago Bears were games never to be missed. His smile will be missed most and his humor kept everyone not thinking of their problems. Patti fondly remembers playing the accordion with Bill.
Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home-Oklahoma Chapel on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Season's Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020