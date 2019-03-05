Services
William McNeil "Mac" Willett Jr. Notice
Willett, William "Mac" McNeil Jr. Born to life December 11, 1937 , born to Eternal Life March 3, 2019. Age 81. Beloved father of Lisa, Lynn, William (Janet) and Greg (Margie). Cherished grandfather of Emma, Olivia, William IV, and Jackson. Also survived by former spouse Sue Koehn. Adored brother of Connie Brunk, Mary Willett-Grabowski and Thomas (Val) Willett. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews, further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, on Thursday, March 7, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM with a time of remembrance and sharing at 8:00 PM. Brief visitation at St. Matthias Church, 9306 W Beloit Rd, Friday March 8, 11 - 12:15 PM, with mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM with luncheon to follow. Private Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to IDCA Chapter #7. (The International Catholic Deaf Association). William will be missed by his family, many friends in the deaf community and his "work" family. He will be remembered for his love of NASCAR, snowmobiling and telling jokes.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019
