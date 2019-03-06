|
Willett, William "Mac" McNeil Jr. Born to Eternal Life March 3, 2019. Age 81. Please see Tuesdays paper or funeral home website for full details. Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, on Thursday, March 7, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM with a time of remembrance and sharing at 8:00 PM. Brief visitation at St. Matthias Church, 9306 W Beloit Rd, Friday March 8, 11 - 12:15 PM, with mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Luncheon to follow. Private Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to IDCA Chapter #7. (The International Catholic Deaf Association).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019