Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
8:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
St. Matthias Church
9306 W Beloit Rd
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Matthias Church
9306 W Beloit Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Willett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McNeil "Mac" Willett Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

William McNeil "Mac" Willett Jr. Notice
Willett, William "Mac" McNeil Jr. Born to Eternal Life March 3, 2019. Age 81. Please see Tuesdays paper or funeral home website for full details. Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, on Thursday, March 7, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM with a time of remembrance and sharing at 8:00 PM. Brief visitation at St. Matthias Church, 9306 W Beloit Rd, Friday March 8, 11 - 12:15 PM, with mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Luncheon to follow. Private Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to IDCA Chapter #7. (The International Catholic Deaf Association).
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now