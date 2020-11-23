1/
William "Bill" McQuerry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" McQuerry

Greendale - Born to Eternal Life on November 19, 2020 at age 81. Survived by his wife of 59 years Judy (nee Strenke). Beloved father of Mike (Kristine) McQuerry and Kathy (Mark) Cridelich. Proud grandpa of Ashley and Tom Cridelich. He will be loved, remembered and missed by all who knew him.

Bill was a dedicated and successful employee of Western Union/AT&T. Bill was an avid sports fan and enjoyed working for many years as an umpire in Milwaukee County.

Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Greenridge Chapel on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Private burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved