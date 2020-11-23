William "Bill" McQuerry
Greendale - Born to Eternal Life on November 19, 2020 at age 81. Survived by his wife of 59 years Judy (nee Strenke). Beloved father of Mike (Kristine) McQuerry and Kathy (Mark) Cridelich. Proud grandpa of Ashley and Tom Cridelich. He will be loved, remembered and missed by all who knew him.
Bill was a dedicated and successful employee of Western Union/AT&T. Bill was an avid sports fan and enjoyed working for many years as an umpire in Milwaukee County.
Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Greenridge Chapel on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Private burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Cancer Society
.