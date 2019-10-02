Services
Poole Funeral Home
203 North Wisconsin Street
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-4431
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Port Washington State Bank Pavillion
Rotary Park by the marina
Port Washington, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
upstairs at Schooner Pub
114 N. Franklin St.
Port Washington, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Koepke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. "Bill" Koepke Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. "Bill" Koepke Jr. Notice
William N. "Bill" Koepke, Jr.

Saukville - age 59, passed away Sat., Sept. 21, 2019. Loving father of Candie (Jacob) Poull and Billy Koepke. Further survived by brother Ron (Roseanne) Koepke, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Military Honors will be held at the Port Washington State Bank Pavillion in Rotary Park by the marina in Port Washington, WI at 1:30pm Sat., Oct. 5, 2019. Life celebration after honors 2-7pm Sat. upstairs at Schooner Pub, 114 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin. Memorials to Fisher House Wisconsin (5000 W. National Ave.,Milwaukee WI, 53295-0001) appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline