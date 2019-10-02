|
William N. "Bill" Koepke, Jr.
Saukville - age 59, passed away Sat., Sept. 21, 2019. Loving father of Candie (Jacob) Poull and Billy Koepke. Further survived by brother Ron (Roseanne) Koepke, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Military Honors will be held at the Port Washington State Bank Pavillion in Rotary Park by the marina in Port Washington, WI at 1:30pm Sat., Oct. 5, 2019. Life celebration after honors 2-7pm Sat. upstairs at Schooner Pub, 114 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin. Memorials to Fisher House Wisconsin (5000 W. National Ave.,Milwaukee WI, 53295-0001) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019