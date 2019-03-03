Services
William "Bill" Ortin

William "Bill" Ortin Notice
Ortin, William "Bill" Of the Wisconsin Veterans Home, age 91, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He will be sadly missed by his son: Bill (Linda); daughter: Debbie (Jim); son: David (Andrea); daughter: (preceded him in death) Sandra (Mark);daughter: Annie (Matt); brother: Donald, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The Funeral Service will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. The visitation will be on Sunday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Maple Crest Funeral Home N2620 Hwy 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 715-942-0544
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
