William P. "Bill" Nevins
William P. 'Bill' Nevins

Bill Nevins, 70, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly near his home in Atenas Costa Rica just three months after very successfully donating a kidney to a friend in San Francisco amid the challenges of Covid-19.

He is survived by his wife Margaret and her children Matt (Kasia) and Jennifer (Jeff) and their families as well as his former wife Elaine and their children Ryan, Hana, and Erin. He is further survived by his siblings Mike (Elisabeth), Dick (Pat), Barb, Lisa, Terry (Stuart), Patty, Mark, and Ann (Will), a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and most of all friends worldwide.

After a shortened but life well lived of dreaming, adventure, and entrepreneurial ventures, which included The Blue Deli in Milwaukee and Pacific Rim in Tacoma, he was welcomed home by his parents Bob and Hanna, his brothers Robert Michael and Bobby, and countless relatives and friends.

Due to worldwide Covid-19 restrictions private ceremonies will be held at later dates in his beloved Costa Rica and in Monterey, CA.

Condolences may be sent through legacy.com.

Memorials in Bill's name may be sent to NEPAL SEEDS 800 Kansas Street San Francisco, CA 94107 or their website http://www.nepalseeds.org on whose board of directors he served for many years. Following his courageous and very successful live organ donation surgery he would also be honored if you register at your local DMV to become an organ donor or directly with the National Donate Life Registry.

Bill was a friend to many and will be missed by many more.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Our world was rocked when you arrived & shaken to it's core when you left. No one could have had a better big brother...LOVE to the ends of the universe & more! Sisty Babs
Barbara Nevins Hall
Sister
