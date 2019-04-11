|
Croke, William Patrick "Bill" William "Bill" Patrick Croke, 75, passed away peacefully April 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Ann, his 4 children Michelle Grace, Brian and Cindy Croke, Bridget Croke and Kathleen and Brendan Coffey. He adored his 7 grandchildren Megan and Maureen Grace, Holly and Samantha Croke, Alex Schrag and Keelin and Mackenzie Coffey. He was also a dear brother to Mary Ellen Fox and the late James Croke. He was a practicing attorney for 50 years, first at the Quale Law Firm and later at Von Briesen Law Firm. Golf was his favorite hobby and also the cause of much complaining. He will be missed by all of his many friends and family. The funeral will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Mequon. Memorial visitation begins at 10:00 AM, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at NOON, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Family Promise of Ozaukee County, 136 W. Grand Ave, Port Washington, WI 53074 or St. Patrick's Church, 723 W. Washington St, Milwaukee, 53204.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019