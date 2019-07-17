|
|
Phillips, Jr., Judge William Judge William Phillips, Jr.,bon vivant, gourmand, vinophile, man-about-town, has died. Admittedly self-absorbed as the Philadelphia-born only son of William and the beautiful Sarah Phillips, graduate of Boston College and University of Wisconsin Law School, he became a Public Defender and Administrative Law Judge who derived exquisite pleasure in finding just the right word in his worker's compensation decisions. He digested political commentary, fine wine, and haute cuisine equally well. Fiercely loyal to his friends, he never suffered fools or backed away from a political position. An unabashed liberal, he had little use for uninformed opinions and outright disdain for ignorance. Large in stature and personality, he owned every room he walked into. He will be missed by the Wisconsin Workers' Compensation community and scores of restauranteurs, bartenders, and patrons. He often expressed gratefulness for the efforts of his vigilant support team. Donations can be made in his name to the United Negro College Fund. A soiree in His Honor's honor will be held at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr, Shorewood from 4-7ThursdayJuly 18, Memorial Tribute at 6PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019