Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
William Phillips
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judge William Phillips Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillips, Jr., Judge William Judge William Phillips, Jr.,bon vivant, gourmand, vinophile, man-about-town, has died. Admittedly self-absorbed as the Philadelphia-born only son of William and the beautiful Sarah Phillips, graduate of Boston College and University of Wisconsin Law School, he became a Public Defender and Administrative Law Judge who derived exquisite pleasure in finding just the right word in his worker's compensation decisions. He digested political commentary, fine wine, and haute cuisine equally well. Fiercely loyal to his friends, he never suffered fools or backed away from a political position. An unabashed liberal, he had little use for uninformed opinions and outright disdain for ignorance. Large in stature and personality, he owned every room he walked into. He will be missed by the Wisconsin Workers' Compensation community and scores of restauranteurs, bartenders, and patrons. He often expressed gratefulness for the efforts of his vigilant support team. Donations can be made in his name to the United Negro College Fund. A soiree in His Honor's honor will be held at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr, Shorewood from 4-7ThursdayJuly 18, Memorial Tribute at 6PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
jsonline