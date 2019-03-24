Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Pitcavage, Fr. William, SCJ Fr. William Pitcavage, SCJ, died Friday, March 22, 2019. Fr. Pitcavage was a member of the US Province of the Priests of the Sacred Heart since 1969 and was ordained in 1976. Fr. Pitcavage joined the Priests of the Sacred Heart after serving in the US Navy as a hospital corpsman. His ministry as a priest included twenty years as a missionary in Lesotho and the Republic of South Africa. He also was involved in ministry in South Dakota before moving to Wisconsin. Fr. Pitcavage is survived by sisters Helen and Pat, his nephew Steve and the members of the Priests of the Sacred Heart. Visitation and wake service will be Monday, March 25th at 3:00 pm in Good Shepherd Chapel of Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake Residence in Franklin. Funeral liturgy will begin at 4:30 pm. followed by interment in Sacred Heart Mausoleum.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
