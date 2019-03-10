|
Aukofer,Sr., William "Bill" R. Bill passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 at age 88, surrounded by loving family. Born on April 5, 1930 to the late Elmer J and Sally A (nee Ament) Aukofer. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Sellen). Loving father of the late Will Jr (Pat), Diane (the late John) Rey, Mary (Rick) Timm, Dan (Debbie), Judie (Lyle) Helmer, the late Jimme, Greg (Chrissy), Linda (Eric) Huckstep and David. Dear brother of Kathy (Terry) Koelbl and Dick (Nancy). He is further survived by 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a great, great grandson. He is also survived by other relatives, friends and business associates. He was a proud graduate of Puis XI High School in 1947. Through an apprenticeship he became a Tool & Die Maker by trade with an entrepreneurial spirit. He was involved with multiple companies but, his most significant business venture was his contributions toward the founding of New Berlin Plastics. Bill was an avid outdoorsman with hobbies which included fishing, hunting, boating, swimming and hiking. He cherished time spent with family and friends. In passing, he leaves a huge void in our hearts and our lives. Visitation will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W Capital Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005 on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11am-1:00pm. A service will immediately follow the visitation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019