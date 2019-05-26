Services
Bernard, William R. Born to Eternal Life on May 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving husband of Gale for 64 years. Dear father of Kay (Curt) Neumann, Christine Kurzynski, and the late Bill. Brother of Marilyn, James, Jack, and the late Janice, Genevieve, and Kathleen. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 6 PM at the Funeral Home. Private interment at Valhalla Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
