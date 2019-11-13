|
William R. "Bill" Bolles
Milwaukee - Longtime Mequon resident, William R. (Bill) Bolles passed away on October 14, 2019 at his home at St. John's on the Lake in Milwaukee at the age of 85. Bill was born January 18, 1934, in Indianapolis IN. He graduated from Purdue University with an engineering degree and went on to serve in the U. S. Army. Back in Indianapolis, he married Martha Ann Ritter in 1960, and they moved to Milwaukee in 1962 and to Mequon in 1963. Bill founded William R. Bolles and Associates, a manufacturers' representative agency providing specially engineered electrical components to industries throughout Wisconsin. When he retired in 1999, he pursued his interests in woodworking and in antique trains, boats and cars.
In addition to his wife, Martha, Bill is survived by his three children: Andrew (Anne Duffey) Bolles of Mequon, Elizabeth Anne Bergman of Franklin, TN, and John Edward (Ted) (Ami Azab) Bolles of Des Moines, IA, and by his 8 grandchildren: William, Andrew (A.J.), and Charles Bolles, Benjamin and Niklas Bergman, and Emma, Sullivan, and Cooper Bolles. Bill is further survived by a large extended family in Indiana.
A memorial service honoring Bill is planned for Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the chapel at St. John's on the Lake, 1840 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers, two of Bill's favorite charities were The and The American Red Cross.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019