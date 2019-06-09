Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
William R. "Bill" Dobs

Dobs, William R. "Bill" Joined his loving wife Rita (nee Bujak) on June 5, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved father of Debra Dobs. Brother of Joyce (the late Robert) Budish. Also loved by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Harold (Esther) Dobs and sister Ruth (Al) Graczyk. Visitation at Grace Lutheran Church, 3030 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee. on Friday, June 14, 9 AM - 11 AM. Funeral service at 11 AM. Private entombment at Arlington cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in honor of Bill can be made to Grace Lutheran Church or the . Bill was a long time employee of Allen Bradley/ Rockwell. He was an avid sports fan and in the 1940's was a well known pitcher in the local industrial baseball league.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 9 to June 12, 2019
