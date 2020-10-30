William R. KatzmanMilwaukee - Passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of JoAnn (née Wambold). Dear father of Jinny (Mike) Berkopec, Bill (Sue) Katzman Jr., Steven (Nathene) Katzman, Stuart (Katie) Katzman and Armani Katzman. Loving grandfather of Nathan (Lili), Jaclyn, Taylor, Devin, Natessya, Tatum, Karlya and Axl. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.Starting with Lakeside Disposal in East Troy, WI at the young age of 19, Bill's entrepreneurial spirit and strong work ethic gave him the drive to start Best Disposal, which became the leading trash service company in the Milwaukee area. In 1971, Best Disposal merged with Waste Management Inc. as one of its founding companies, and Bill stayed on to help lead Waste Management's growth in the upper Midwest and Canada.While serving as a Vice President with WMI, he worked with the City of Milwaukee and his customers to find solutions to their waste removal challenges that were both environmentally sound and cost effective. After ending a successful career with WMI, he stayed connected to the Milwaukee community as an independent consultant helping all types of business navigate through their relationships with local governments.In 2000, he went back to his roots and founded Eagle Disposal with his sons. Yet again, Bill's company has successfully grown to be a leader in the waste and recycling service in southeast Wisconsin and, most importantly, a legacy that will continue through the hard work of his sons for many years to come. Bill was a highly regarded and well-respected professional, known for his keen insights into the issues and common-sense solutions. His presence and impact will live on for many generations to come.In the care of Witkowiak Funeral Home, private family services will be held at this time, and we all look forward to a Celebration of Life in the near future.