William R. "Bill" SerchenMuskego - Passed away Aug. 17, 2020, age 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Virginia "Ginny". Dear father of Mike (Mary Lou), Luann (Randy) Dibb, Jim (Marie), Jill (Steve) Douglas, Jeff (Kelli) and the late Kim. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren and by one brother, two sisters, other relatives and many dear friends.Memorial Gathering, Wed. August 26, from 10:30 AM - 12 PM at ST. MARTIN OF TOURS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7963 S. 116th St., Franklin WI, with Mass at 12 Noon. Burial of his cremated remains will follow at the church cemetery. Please see Church and Chapel website for complete information.